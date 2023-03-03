Tinubu Won’t Betray Nigerians – Aisha Buhari

First Lady Aisha Buhari has said President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not betray the trust repose in him by Nigerians.

This is as she congratulated Tinubu for his election victory which saw him defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election held on February 25.

The First Lady said this when she received wife of the President-elect, Oluremi Tinubu; and wife of the Vice President-elect, Hajiya Nana Shettima, at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Aisha said: “Regardless of our interests and diversity, we should all accept it as a will of Almighty God; we would not have done it without his grace.

“It’s a victory for all Nigerians. I’m optimistic that the President-Elect will not betray the trust and confidence that Nigerians reposed in him. It’s now time to move on and focus on the path of a ‘renewed hope’ for Nigerian women and youths.

“So, my sister, we count on your experience and interest in promoting the cause of women, youths and girl-child education.”

She added, “I pray that come May 29, your position as first lady will be marked with joy and continued success.”