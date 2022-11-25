News

Tinubu Won’t Attend Arise TV Town Hall Meeting – Onanuga

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will not participate in a town hall meeting by Arise TV.

He will also not be railroaded by any media organisation to fit into their agenda.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga.

It read, “Our attention has been drawn to an advertisement by Arise News in connection with a Town Hall meeting scheduled for 4 December.

“We are surprised that the TV station listed our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a participant, when there was no prior consultation with him and his aides and no consent of the candidate obtained for the advertisement.

“We deem this as professionally wrong and reckless.

“No media organisation should arrogate to itself the right to railroad any candidate to fit into its own agenda.

“As we said in an earlier statement, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all invitations from different radio and TV stations for debate and or Town Hall meetings hence our decision for him not to start with one media organisation and later ignore the others.

“In the absence of a unified and mutually acceptable all parties and all candidates platform, our candidate has been speaking directly to Nigerians, since President Muhammadu Buhari launched Tinubu’s Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.

“Till date, over seven town hall meetings with strategic sectors have been held across the geopolitical zones, where the candidate and his running mate have spoken about their programmes.

“These direct engagements will continue before the election on 25 February 2023.

“We therefore urge Arise News to stop using our candidate’s name or portrait in its advertisement, forthwith.”

