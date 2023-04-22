Tinubu Won’t Abandon Borno – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum has said President-elect Bola Tinubu will not abandoned Borno State when he gets sworn-in as President.

Zulum said this when he hosted Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima to a sallah feast in Maiduguri.

During the meeting, he revealed that he would miss the support the state got from outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari against insurgents.

He added, “It is one of my greatest joys that here today, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima is sitting in our midst as the Vice President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria waiting to be sworn in. It has been one of my prayers since I was sworn in as governor in 2019.”

“On a different occasion, President Buhari has lamented that nobody is as supportive as it should be in addressing the problems faced in Borno State. It is true that this has been one of my nightmares. Insha Allah in the next four years to come, I have with me a brother, and indeed a boss that will support me and support the government and people of Borno State. We have incoming President Bola Tinubu who dearly loves Borno State and shares our pains.”