Tinubu Will Win Presidential Election – Oyetola

Adegboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State, has claimed to have had a heavenly revelation that Senator Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate for president in 2023, will win.

In addition, Oyetola claimed that God had informed him that he would return to office as governor of Osun State.

The former governor also stated that he did a good job of leading the state while in office during a prayer service that the APC leadership organized on Monday in Osogbo to celebrate Oyetola’s return to the state after leaving government.

He urged them to get their Permanent Voter Cards and support Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the presidential election. He also admonished the APC members to keep meeting regularly and avoid being sidetracked.

“God has told me that he will do two things for us this year. We are going to retrieve our mandate and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will become the president of Nigeria.

“I know that you are scared by what happened but God knows how he does his plans. Everyone has his challenges, I only went to rest, you see I am fresh now. I served Osun wholeheartedly for four years without resting and God intentionally orchestrated my rest for a while.

“God made me to govern Osun well. Let our mind be at rest. Nobody can scare us off this state. I want to implore us that we should work hard for the forthcoming election. It is very important to us,” Oyetola concluded.