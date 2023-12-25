Tinubu Will Unite Nigeria, Akume Assures Nigerians on Christmas

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has rejoiced with the Christian faithful on the joyous occasion of Christmas which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a terse statement, the SGF described this year’s Christmas as special for him as he is in Benue State for the first time since he assumed office. He particularly thanked God almighty for keeping him strong and healthy as he marks his 70th birthday on the 27th, December, 2023.

Akume then assured Nigerians of the unrelenting commitment of President Bola Tinubu to unite the the country and deliver on the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

He urged fellow Christians to embrace and internalize the teachings of the season which includes love, tolerance, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence as exemplified by the Jesus Christ.