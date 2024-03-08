Tinubu Will Take Us to Promised Land, Oyetola Tells Nigerians

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has stated that things would begin to turn around for better in no distant time, just as he urged Nigerians not to despair but remain hopeful and patient with the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The former governor of Osun State also expressed optimism in President Tinubu’s capacity to take Nigeria to the promised land.

Speaking on Thursday at the official inauguration of the newly-built ultra modern Aragbiji palace in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, Oyetola pointed out that the present socioeconomic challenges occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal are temporary and surmountable.

The minister said, “It is time for the citizens to rise to the occasion and begin to rally round the government in its resolve to reposition and transform the country.

“In view of the concerted efforts to get over the current challenges, we need a lot of patience, I believe that our president will take us to where we desire. We need to continue to pray for him, for wisdom, good health and resources to continue to lead our country aright.”

Unveiling the state-of-the-art palace, Oyetola eulogized the sons and daughters of the ancient town for their unwavering commitment towards the actualization of the edifice.

He attributed the successful completion of the palace to the unity of purpose that exists among the indigenes of the town saying, “It is a further fulfillment of our resolve as a progressive community to unleash infrastructure development on our community.

“As a community, we have proved to the world that we are strong partners in the best demonstration of love, unity of purpose and community efforts.

“During my tenure as the governor of our dear state, I represented you well and proved to be a worthy ambassador of our community, as I promised the provision of quality and equitable services across all sectors abd especially health, education, security and the economy.

“I managed resources of Osun, using the skills of probity, accountability, creativity& innovation, rendering the best of services despite challenging economic conditions. Through strategic measures, I successfully steered economy towards the path of stability & sustainability.

“Rest assured that in Abuja, as a minister of Marine and Blue Economy, I will also not let you down”, Oyetola assured.

In his remarks, Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi applauded his subjects, particularly Oyetola for being the major brain behind the success of the project.

He noted that if the palace was to be dedicated to anyone, it would be in honour of the minister for not only serving as the Chairman of the committee that saw to the completion of the programme, but for commiting his personal resources to the tune of N120million.