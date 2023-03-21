Tinubu Will Rule Nigeria Like Hitler – Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will rule Nigeria like Adolf Hitler.

This he said was due to the alleged attacks on Igbo people in Lagos during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state Tinubu once governed for eight years.

Atiku said this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu.

The statement read in part, “It was the tactic employed by Adolph Hitler in the 1930s. At that time, they engaged in profiling and used the Jews as their punching bag. Today, Tinubu has launched an assault on the Igbo and all non-Yoruba speakers in Lagos.

“With what happened in Lagos, Tinubu has elevated dictatorship, scientific racism, and Yoruba tribal supremacy and wants to take it to the federal level.

“Tinubu has ruled Lagos for 23 years. Under his watch, the APC wins all local government elections. When it is time for governorship and State Assembly elections, he unleashes his thugs who also target non-Yoruba ethnic groups as you saw in Lagos on Saturday.

“It is what Tinubu plans to bring to the centre: a Nazi style of leadership that will make Nigerians view the past military dictatorship of Sani Abacha with nostalgia.”