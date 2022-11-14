Tinubu Will Retire Atiku To Dubai – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, the Director Media and Publications of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign organisation, has said the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will retire his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, to Dubai.

This is as he condemned moves by the opposition to use US court documents to force Tinubu to step down from the presidential race.

According to him, the recent release of the documents bandied about for 30 years have no effect , adding that anybody who thinks otherwise should drag Tinubu to court.

He wrote, ” PDP, Ologunagba are jokers:

“The fragmented and emasculated PDP turned itself into an accuser, prosecutor and judge today, asking Asiwaju Tinubu to quit the presidential race.

“What a comedy!

“The PDP spokesman Debo Ologunagba quoted an ill-digested section 137 of the 1999 constitution and decreed that Asiwaju should step down. He claimed that by the provision, Tinubu is not eligible to contest the Presidential election in Nigeria.

“His call followed the release of the 30 year-old US document its agents and media lapdogs have been spreading. Now at least we know that the party and their candidate, are behind the shameful campaign of calumny.

“Mr. Ologunagba, stop dreaming!. Your party can go to court, if it likes. But what we know is that Asiwaju is unstoppable, by the grace of God. He will contest the election, win it, retire Atiku to Dubai and finally stop him from perennially chasing the elusive presidential trophy.”