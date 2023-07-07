Tinubu Will Release Ministerial List When Ready – Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, has said President Bola Tinubu will reveal his ministerial nominees when ready.

“When the President is good and ready. You will be the first to know about his intentions,” Alake said while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

Responding to a question on the speculated list out in the media, Alake said Tinubu would make the list of nominees known when he is good and ready.

He said: “About the ministerial list, the simple truth is this is an executive presidency. We’re not running a parliamentary system.

“So the President, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it’s fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list.

“We are not unaware of all the speculations, and innuendos and rumours, all kinds of things in the media. Now, as a media man, I chuckled to myself that people just want to sell, so they just fabricate. There is no iota of truth in all of those things. When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”