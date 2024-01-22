Tinubu Will Not Support Looting of Public Assets – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has responded to a recent reaction by All Progressives Congress chapter in the state to his administration’s white paper report, asserting that President Bola Tinubu will not support looting of public assets.

This was as he disclosed that the President, who abhors looting of public assets, has always commended him for clearing the mess he met in Osun.

This was contained in a statement by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

“I have interacted with President Tinubu a lot of times, and I know he appreciates my effort in cleaning the many messes I encountered in Osun.

“From the actions of the President, he has shown he is a man of due process and, as such, will never support looting of public assets. It’s now unfortunate that Osun APC is showing acts that are contrary to the President’s style of governance

“Moreso, at the inception of our government,I set up an Asset Recovery Committee, with most of those with government properties alerted to the need to return them. It is now the report of the committee I’m acting on as demanded by the good people of the state”, the Governor stated

Adeleke further asserted that since he took over, he has been governing the state without any partisan affiliation and has not dragged any political adversaries to the anti-graft agencies even when there are clear reasons to do so.

He said his administration would leave no stone unturned to recover all looted government properties while urging the appointees of the previous administration in the state to return all government properties in their care.