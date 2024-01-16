Tinubu Will Make Opposition Align With Him – Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has expressed the belief that the accomplishment which will be recorded in office by President Bola Tinubu will make the opposition to align with his government.

This was as he noted that Tinubu was destined for the role of Nigeria’s President.

The Ooni of Ife made this known in a post on X after meeting Tinubu in Owerri, the Imo State capital, during the swearing in ceremony held for Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday.

Oba Ogunwusi said, “In the grandeur of this moment, it fills me with immense pride to witness Mr President, in such commendable proximity today, radiating an aura of benevolence and unwavering dedication to the prosperity of Nigeria.

“His nobility, a constant throughout the years, remains a beacon of inspiration.

“I am exceedingly optimistic that his time in office will be marked by an array of enduring accomplishments, so much so that even those in opposition find themselves aligning with the swiftness of his decisions in governance.

“Carry on, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR! Your destiny is intertwined with rulership, and it is evident that you were destined for this role. Obedients, Atikulates and Kwankwansiyas all resonate in harmonious accord.”