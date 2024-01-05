Tinubu Will Ensure Nigerians Don’t Suffer – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said President Bola Tinubu will ensure that Nigerians don’t suffer.

In a post on X, Onanuga revealed that the President is aware of happenings in the country because he reads newspapers daily to know about the opinion of the public.

He also revealed that Tinubu’s listening nature could be credited for the slash in the cost of transportation during the yuletide period.

He wrote: “President Tinubu listens to Nigerians and feels the pulse of the people all the time. He reads newspapers daily, reads the columnists, and is able to distill public opinion.

“In many of his engagements, he has always acknowledged the temporary problems people are going through and is always receptive to ideas about ameliorating the situation and giving succour to the people.

“That was the reason behind his decision that the Federal Government bear 50 percent of the transport costs for those going home, by road, for the Yuletide.

“Besides, President Tinubu is naturally a man of compassion. He will do anything to ensure that our people do not suffer.”