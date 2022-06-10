Tinubu Will Defeat Atiku In Adamawa – Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says Bola Tinubu will defeat Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, are the frontrunners in the election.

Atiku who hails from Adamawa is expected to easily secure victory in his state — but the former SGF believes otherwise.

In an interview aired on Channels TV, Lawal said the APC has its tentacles all over the state, therefore, Atiku will be defeated in 2023.

“We are there, and we are the ones from Adamawa who will deliver Bola Tinubu in the same way that we delivered Buhari while Atiku was contesting, in the same way, Adamawa delivered Goodluck Jonathan while Atiku was contesting, so it is not a new thing,” he said.

“We have our tentacles all over the state; it is our state, and we know our tendencies, Bola Tinubu will win Adamawa state.

“Whether he (Tinubu) makes it or not, only God knows, but we will work towards it and we believe that we have the instruments, we have the resources – both material and intellectual – to deliver Bola Tinubu as the president.

“Tinubu is a very good man. He is a very kind man, and you need to hear from some of the people he has helped, so many all over the country.

“He has sponsored people in Taraba, in Adamawa, in Gombe; he is somebody that has been helpful to almost every politician across the country.”

When asked if he hopes to be picked as Tinubu’s running mate, Lawal said he is not aspiring to hold such office.

“I’m not in the running for it. God has not told me to aspire for that position,” he said.

