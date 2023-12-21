Tinubu Was Ready to Take Hard Action on Rivers Crisis – Ngelale

The Presidency through the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has said President Bola Tinubu was ready to take hard actions to resolve the crisis rocking the Rivers State Government.

Concise News reported that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is currently having a disagreement with his predecessor, the Minister of the Federal Capital territory, Nyesom Wike.

This has led to the defection of 27 lawmakers from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has brokered a deal between the warring factions to ensure peace is restored in the tensed state.

Speaking on TV after the resolution was signed, Ngelale said the President acted as the father of the nation.

“The motive of the President in this case is clearly not a political one. He’s the father of the nation.

He’s the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. It’s his primary responsibility to ensure that there’s peace, stability and security in all parts of the country.

“If he sees that peace is breaking down in any part of the country, this is a President that will take action. But nobody should be mistaken, His Excellency, Mr President, was fully ready and equipped to take a very hard action if this resolution was not reached.