Tinubu Warns Universities against Indiscriminate Award of Honorary Degrees

President Bola Tinubu has issued a stern warning to Nigerian universities regarding the indiscriminate awarding of honorary degrees, citing concerns that such practices compromise academic integrity.

Tinubu’s admonition, conveyed in recent communication, emphasizes the importance of universities conducting thorough assessments before conferring honorary degrees, recognizing the significance of this recognition.

The cautionary message was delivered during the joint graduation ceremonies for the sixth, seventh, and eighth batches of students from the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), held in Lafia, Nasarawa State’s capital, yesterday.

Representing the president, Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr. Chris Jibreel-Maiyaki, clarified the criteria for granting honorary degrees. He stressed that recipients should exemplify both outstanding character and scholarly achievements.

Tinubu underscored the view that honorary degrees should be reserved for Nigerians who have made substantial contributions to societal progress. He emphasized that while academic proficiency and professional education are important, they are not the sole determinants of a nation’s development.

He said: “Moral training and ethical standards must be coupled with the best form of academic development for universities to fulfill their purpose.

“Therefore, universities’ management and the general environments of teaching and learning must model the highest standard of integrity, probity and moral discipline.

“In this connection, I must draw your attention to the tendency of some institutions to devalue the quality of their degrees by giving out honorary doctorate degrees indiscriminately against the common universities’ community practice.”