Tinubu Wants New Minimum Wage Template in Two Days

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to present a template for the minimum wage within two days.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, while addressing newsmen at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “All parties to the negotiation of the new minimum wage would work together with the organised labour to present a new minimum wage for Nigerians in one week.

“All of us will work together assiduously within the next one week to ensure that we have a new wage for Nigeria that is acceptable sustainable and also realistic.”

Idris also disclosed that the President had given a marching order that all those who have negotiated on behalf of the Federal government and all those who are representatives of organised private sectors, the sub nationals to come together to have a new wage award that is affordable, sustainable and realistic for Nigerians.