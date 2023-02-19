Headline

Tinubu Vows To Run Government Of Accountability

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
43

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has vowed to run a true government of the people by the people and for the people if elected in next Saturday’s election.

Speaking at his rally held at the Elkanemi Sports Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State, Tinubu reiterated that he would run a government of hard work, honesty and accountability in managing the country’s affairs.

“Borno people, I am very grateful to you all for turning out en masse to welcome us.

“If elected as your President, I promise to run a true government of the people by the people and for the people.

“I would run a government of hard work, honesty and accountability in managing the country’s affairs,” Tinubu said.

The event held on Saturday was graced by his running mate and former governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima; Governor Babagana Zulum; APC National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi among others.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
43

Related Articles

BREAKING: Anambra Police Foil Attack On 33 Stations, Kill Five Gunmen

1 hour ago

Soludo Commends IGP For Probe Of Killings, Abuses By Anambra Police Officers

5 hours ago
Rotimi Akeredolu

Implementation Of Naira Redesign Policy Woeful – Akeredolu

20 hours ago
Yakubu Dogara

Dogara Hails Buhari’s Stand On Naira Crisis

20 hours ago