Tinubu Vows To Run Government Of Accountability

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has vowed to run a true government of the people by the people and for the people if elected in next Saturday’s election.

Speaking at his rally held at the Elkanemi Sports Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State, Tinubu reiterated that he would run a government of hard work, honesty and accountability in managing the country’s affairs.

“Borno people, I am very grateful to you all for turning out en masse to welcome us.

“If elected as your President, I promise to run a true government of the people by the people and for the people.

“I would run a government of hard work, honesty and accountability in managing the country’s affairs,” Tinubu said.

The event held on Saturday was graced by his running mate and former governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima; Governor Babagana Zulum; APC National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi among others.