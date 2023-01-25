Tinubu Vows To End Strike In Universities

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised to end strikes in universities and also provide quality education for Nigerian students.

Tinubu said this when he held his presidential rally in Abia State on Tuesday.

The APC presidential candidate also called on the immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Uche Oga, to stop all court cases against the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

He said, “We are politicians; I am calling on Uche Oga to come home and let us settle the matter in our living room.

“There is no need to bring another party who is neutral to a family issue that we can settle ourselves.

“To you students, who are here, I appreciate your efforts today; you will not spend eight years pursuing a four-year course again.

“I pray that God will give you the encouragement to go to the polls on Election Day and vote for APC.”