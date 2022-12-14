Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Bandits

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has vowed to eliminate kidnappers and bandits terrorising Kaduna and other northern states.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has vowed to eliminate kidnappers and bandits terrorising Kaduna and other northern states if elected in 2023.

Tinubu spoke at the North West presidential campaign rally held in Kaduna, less than 24 hours after his visit to Birnin Gwari, Kaduna’s most dangerous LGA where the activities of banditry and kidnappers have claimed the lives of hundreds in the last decade.

Tinubu travelled to Birnin Gwari by road amidst tight security.

While at the palace, the APC presidential candidate was received by the emir, Zubairu Mai Gwari, on Monday night, who conferred Tinubu with the traditional title of Dakaren Birnin Gwari (commander) as a result of his “fearless trip” to the LGA.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai was conferred with Sadaukin Birnin Gwari.

Tinubu told the emir: “I stand before you because there is a good opportunity coming, the election is nearer. I don’t know whether bandits know that or not but we serve them notice again, that we will not relent in our effort to eliminate banditry and killings in Nigeria. I assure you it will be our priority.”

The emir commended the APC presidential candidate for braving the odds to visit the volatile community, a gesture he described as uncommon.

Speaking at the north west rally at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium yesterday, the APC presidential candidate commended Governor El-Rufai who, he said, has done his best for the people of the state and has now brought a successor to carry on his good works.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, described Tinubu as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor and that the “flood of people” that attended the rally in Kaduna showed the popularity of the party.

