Tinubu Unveils Market-Moni 2.0 to Empower 1.5 Million Recipients

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has announced the launch of Market-Moni 2.0 under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The expanded Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) kicked off with an initial phase benefitting 1.5 million recipients, each receiving N50,000 as free-interest loans.

The inauguration took place at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, with Sen Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, presiding over the event.

During the launch, Sen Tinubu not only flagged off the GEEP 2.0 but also offered valuable advice to the beneficiaries. She urged them to plan judiciously, strategically invest the funds, and demonstrate commitment to repaying the interest-free loans.

GEEP 2.0 marks an expansion of the program’s scope, targeting specific segments such as Market Moni (also known as lyaloja, Nne Ahia, or Agajin Yankasuwa), Farmer Moni, and Trader Moni. The initiative aims to bolster entrepreneurship and alleviate poverty by providing crucial financial support to individuals across the country.

This move aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering economic empowerment at the grassroots level. The infusion of N50,000 free-interest loans into the hands of 1.5 million recipients underscores a concerted effort to stimulate economic activities and uplift communities.

As Market-Moni 2.0 unfolds, it holds the promise of fostering sustainable growth, empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to their local economies. The emphasis on strategic planning and responsible financial management highlights the government’s dedication to ensuring the success and impact of this innovative empowerment initiative.