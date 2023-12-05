Tinubu Turned COP28 to Owambe Party – Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said President Bola Tinubu turned the ongoing COP28 summit 8m Dubai into an Owambe Party due to the number of delegates that followed him to the event.

Reports(not by Concise News) stated that Tinubu left for Dubai with 1,411 delegates, sparking outrage from Nigerians who lamented the water of resources amid hardship in the country.

However, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Monday, said the number of delegates sponsored by the Federal Government were 422 and not 1,411.

Nevertheless, Atiku said, “How will the head of a government turn a conference of climate change to a jamboree, all-comers and ‘owambe’ party of over 1,400 delegates? It is ridiculous and a confirmation that he is still in a slumber as far as governance is concerned.

“The economic dire straits that Nigeria is facing demand that its leaders cut their coats according to the cloth available. It makes no sense for us to continue to borrow money to throw a street party outside the country.

“The leader of the Nigerian delegation should be reminded: COP28UAE is about improving lives, about clean air and water, healthy food, for all people, for nature, for a safe and secure future, and not for a jamboree of over 1,400 Owambe delegates.”