Tinubu Travels to South Africa Tuesday for Ramaphosa’s Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu is set to leave Lagos today for Pretoria, where he will attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa secured another term after his party, the African National Congress (ANC), clinched 159 out of 400 seats in the general election held on 29 May.

Despite falling short of a majority, the ANC formed a ruling coalition with former adversaries, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). This coalition successfully re-elected Ramaphosa in Parliament last Friday.

President Tinubu’s presence at the ceremony underscores Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with South Africa, two of the continent’s largest economies. Following the inauguration, Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria.