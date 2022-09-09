Tinubu Towers Other Presidential Camdidates – Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Dnaiel, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu towers above other candidates in the 3032 presidential election.

According to him, Tinubu’s past decision shows that he’s experienced, adding that the firmer governor of Lagos State is the only one who has shown determination to empower local governments.

“I look at Asiwaju as somebody who is clear in what he wants to do, as far as the economy is concerned. From a number of the decisions he has taken, when you take a deeper look, you will know he knows what he’s doing,” Daniel said.

“So, when it comes to local government administration, if there is anybody who has shown determination to empower local governments, Asiwaju Tinubu’s ruggedness towers above others.”

Daniel spoke at a two-day leadership capacity development programme for councillors in Ogun East Senatorial District at Ijebu-Ode.