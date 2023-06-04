Tinubu To Meet Opposition Lawmakers Monday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has scheduled meetings with opposition senators and House of Representatives members on Monday, signaling a significant move towards achieving a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative branches. These meetings, shrouded in secrecy with undisclosed agendas, are believed to focus on perfecting the process of electing leaders for both chambers of the National Assembly.

In an invitation sent to the opposition lawmakers, signed by Tijani Umar, the Permanent Secretary at the State House, President Tinubu extended his invitation to the senators for a meeting at 3 pm, followed by a meeting with the members of the House of Representatives at 5 pm. The invitation stressed the importance of attendance and the submission of their respective lists for security clearance.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been actively working towards ensuring that the upcoming elections for Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives adhere to the party’s guidelines on zoning arrangements. In line with this, the APC announced the endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio from the South-South region for the position of Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau from the North-West for Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abass from the North-West for Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Benjamin Kanu from the South-East for Deputy Speaker.

Nevertheless, a faction of lawmakers from the ruling party has voiced their opposition to the proposed zoning formula, refusing to conform and expressing their intentions to pursue their own ambitions for the contested positions. This dissent within the party has added an element of tension and uncertainty to the upcoming leadership elections.

President Tinubu’s engagement with opposition lawmakers signifies a strategic effort to foster unity and cooperation across party lines. The president aims to secure a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative branches, which is vital for effective governance and the realization of developmental goals. By engaging with opposition members, President Tinubu demonstrates his commitment to inclusive politics and a willingness to bridge the divides that often hinder progress.

The outcome of these crucial meetings remains uncertain, and the decisions made therein will likely have a profound impact on the political landscape in Nigeria. As the 10th National Assembly prepares to convene, the nation eagerly awaits the unfolding of events and the emergence of new leaders who will shape the course of the country’s governance.