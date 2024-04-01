News

Tinubu to Grace Inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
89
Tinubu
Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The President’s trip is on the invitation of the Republic of Senegal.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration at Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
89

Related Articles

frsc

FRSC Launches Probe as Accident Kills 13 in Kogi

11 hours ago
Babagana Zulum

Assembly Commission: Zulum Appoints Chair, Commissioners, Others

11 hours ago

Police Arrest Kidnap Suspect While Trying to Collect Ransom in Adamawa

11 hours ago

Vandalism Attempt on Lagos Smart City Project Thwarted by Police

12 hours ago