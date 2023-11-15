News

Tinubu to Grace Guinea-bissau’s Independence Day Commemoration

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
44
Tinubu
Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu will, on Thursday, join other Heads of State and Government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, to celebrate the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

Tinubu will arrive in Bissau on Thursday for the ceremony, which will be hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Guinea-Bissau marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on September 24, 2023, but the Government had scheduled all celebrations for November 16, 2023.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria on Thursday.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
44

Related Articles

Tinubu

NGE Confab: Tinubu Advocates Positive Narrative To Boost Investment

9 hours ago

Strike: Consider Nation’s Interest, FG Tells NLC, TUC

9 hours ago
Lagos State

Lagos Commissioner Receives Report on Physical Planning, Building Control

11 hours ago

Police Arrest Notorious Traffic Robber in Lekki

11 hours ago