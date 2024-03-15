Tinubu to Governors – Let’s Work Together

At the breaking of Ramadan fast with Nigerian governors on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu urged them to set aside political differences and collaborate with the federal government to build the nation.

He acknowledged the difficulties facing the nation, but expressed optimism about the future.

He said the challenges are beginning to respond to the solutions being implemented by his administration.

”I am glad that the headwinds are almost over. The tunnel is not as dark as when we started. It is going to be brighter and brighter. We must communicate with each other, stick together, and share joy,” the President said.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of transitioning from politics to governance, noting the need for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders.

”Since we recognize the need to build our nation together, the time for politics is over. It is now time for governance.

”We are of the same family and parents; living in the same house, but sleeping in different rooms. We must cooperate and spread love among each other,” the President said.