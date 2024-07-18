Tinubu to Give 36 CNG Buses to Labour Unions

As a way of ameliorating the high cost of living by workers, President Bola Tinubu has promised to give 36 CNG powered buses with a sitting capacity of 100 each to the TUC and NLC.

This was one of the highlights of the meeting between the Federal Government and the two central trade unions in Abuja on Thursday.

During the meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, Tinubu announced his approval of N70,000 as minimum wage.

The President also promised to review the minimum wage every three years.

The announcement was met with an applaud by labour leaders as seen in a viral video shared by members of the Presidency.