Tinubu To Digitize Public Service, Apply Public Money for Growth

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu expressed his endorsement for forging new partnerships with global technology firms. The aim is to ensure the accuracy and transparency of data from public institutions, which will serve as the foundation for effective planning and financial management across various sectors.

During a meeting held at the State House with Mr. Andres Garcia Arroyo, the Global Vice President of Oracle, President Tinubu warmly welcomed Oracle’s commitment to reforming Nigeria’s civil service and enhancing data management. He emphasized the importance of knowledge sharing through the establishment of educational academies and training institutions within the country.

President Tinubu’s objectives include promoting ease of doing business, fostering digital innovation, improving identity management, enhancing payroll administration efficiency, and delivering high-quality services to citizens. He commended Oracle’s track record, citing their successful automation of the Lagos State payroll system during his tenure as Lagos State Governor. He also praised the positive impact of technological solutions in bolstering accountability and expediting service delivery timelines without compromising quality.

“I have tested Oracle and it has worked for our success. In Lagos State, what we did in effective collaboration with you, has been copied across the states of the Federation. We can only build our institutions with accurate data and cutting edge data management capabilities that are reliable and effective. We can only rely upon our human resources for excellent service delivery to Nigerians, if they are well trained and ready to learn.

“The transfer of knowledge is essential for our nation and the continent. In this government, we believe that the only way to build our country is a bottom-up-approach and from one single sheet of paper, we can create an end-to-end solution for public administration that will rid our service of its worst tendencies in favor of effectiveness and reliability,” the President declared.

Expressing concern about Nigeria’s bloated civil service payroll at the national and sub-national levels, the President stated: “Each time they give me the payroll number, I get so frightened. Where am I going to get the capital to develop the infrastructure we desperately require if the payroll of 1% – 2% of the population is consuming all the revenue? I think we need a tight technological control that can check and balance all necessary control points of our transaction processes. I’m looking forward to working with Oracle because I have the belief and confidence that you can do it as you have in the past.”

President Tinubu expressed his concerns about the inflated civil service payroll at both national and sub-national levels, emphasizing the need for technological solutions to monitor and control transaction processes. He highlighted the challenge of financing essential infrastructure when a significant portion of revenue is allocated to a small percentage of the population.

In response, Oracle’s Global Vice President proposed a comprehensive digital transformation of federal-level administration processes. This transformation aims to provide greater macroeconomic visibility, streamline government operations for cost and time savings, and create opportunities for skills development among Nigerians.

“You have shown tremendous practical leadership throughout your career, Mr. President. We have partnered with you and we know how determined you are to achieve all that you set out to achieve. This is why we are offering Nigeria a free national diagnostic of the present situation in the public service with a view to dimensioning across sectors the scale of solution required. We look forward to partnering with you again,” the Oracle VP concluded.