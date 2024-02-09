Tinubu to Attend Nigeria Vs. Ivory Coast AFCON Final

Patrice Motsepe, the head of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has announced that President Bola Tinubu will be in attendance at the stadium on Sunday for the highly anticipated final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Nigeria and the host nation, Côte d’Ivoire.

Mr. Motsepe disclosed this during a press conference convened by the CAF chief in Abidjan on Friday. The confirmation came in response to a query posed by a journalist regarding the prospect of Africa hosting the FIFA World Cup once more.

“Nigeria must put in a bid,” Mr Motsepe said. “The Nigerian president (Bola Tinubu) is coming to watch the final on Sunday. I will have a conversation with him about it,” he added.