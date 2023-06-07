Tinubu Swears In George Akume As SGF

Senator George Akume has been officially sworn in as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation by President Bola Tinubu during a ceremony held at the council chamber on Wednesday. The event witnessed the presence of several government officials.

In the presence of esteemed individuals such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Senator Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office.

Accompanying Senator Akume on this momentous occasion was his spouse, Mrs. Regina Akume, who graced the ceremony with her presence.

It should be noted that President Bola Tinubu had announced Senator Akume’s appointment as the SGF on the previous Friday. Additionally, the President made two other key appointments.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, was chosen as the new Chief of Staff, while Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff.