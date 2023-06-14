Tinubu Suspends Bawa As EFCC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office of AbdulRasheed Bawa as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.