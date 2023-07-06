Tinubu Suspends 5% Telecom Tax, Defers Finance Act to September 1st

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the newly introduced Green Tax by way of Excise Tax on Single-Use Plastics, including plastic containers and bottles.

The President has also signed an Executive Order suspending the “5% Excise Tax on telecommunication services as well as the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.”

A statement released on Thursday by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, said that President Tinubu also ordered the suspension of the Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles.

The statement noted that President Tinubu issued these orders to alleviate the negative impacts of the tax adjustments on businesses and chokehold on households across affected sectors.

Special adviser to the president on Special duties, communications, and strategy Dele Alake, briefed the media on the following:

To address concerns raised by manufacturers and other stakeholders regarding recent tax changes, President Bola Tinubu has signed 4 executive orders:

1 – The Finance Act Order, 2023, which defers the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23, 2023, to September 1, 2023.

2 – Customs Excise Tariff Amendment Order, 2023, shifts the commencement date of tax changes from March 27, 2023, to August 1, 2023.

3 – Suspension of the 5% Excise Tax on telecommunication services and excise duty on locally produced products.

4 – Suspension of the newly introduced Green Tax on Single Use Plastics and the Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles.

The new development has also shifted the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27, 2023, to September 1, 2023, and is also in line with the National Tax Policy.