Tinubu Speaks On Taking New Wife

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has debunked reports that he’s taking a new wife on addition to Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

According to a statement by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, the reports are fake news will failed intentions.

The statement read, “We have seen a fake news that has gone viral on social media purporting that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to take a new wife.

“This is what it is: a fake and groundless news.

“HE Asíwájú is enjoying his marriage to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which is blessed with excellent children. He is not ready to take an additional wife, whether a Christian or a Muslim.

“We know the intention of those behind those peddling a new Muslim wife is not only to cause discord within the extremely peaceful family of Asíwájú Tinubu but to also create disaffection within the Christian community.

“Their intention has failed. It will not cut a dice anywhere.

We enjoin our people to completely disregard the unfounded news.

“Asíwájú Tinubu is at present focused on his campaign to emerge the president of this country come February 25, 2023 in order to rekindle the hope of our people in a better, stronger, more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is also busy traversing the length and breadth of the country canvassing support for her husband.

They will not be distracted by this baseless news.”