Tinubu, South Korean Envoy Meet on Trade and Investment

President Bola Tinubu has met with Mr. Won Hee-Ryong, the Special Envoy of the President of South Korea, to discuss the areas in which a further expansion of investment and trade ties across key sectors of Nigeria’s economy can expeditiously occur.

The meeting at the State House was a follow-up to productive discussions President Tinubu and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India.

This was disclosed in a psot on X shared by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Doris Uzoka-Anite.

“Tinubu commended the efforts that have been made in implementing the commitments made during his discussions with President Yoon in India, noting that these commitments are aimed at strengthening the economic and technological partnership frameworks between the two nations,” Uzoka-Anite said.