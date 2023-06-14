Tinubu Signs Data Protection Bill Into Law

President Bola Tinubu took a significant step on Monday by officially signing the Data Protection Bill into law, marking a milestone in Nigeria’s digital landscape.

The announcement came through a statement issued by Babatunde Bamigboye, the Head of Legal Enforcement and Regulations at the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of NDPB, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the future of Nigeria’s digital economy under the newly established regulatory framework.

He commended President Tinubu for instilling renewed hope in the privacy rights and fundamental freedoms of over 200 million Nigerians, both in online spaces and traditional offline transactions.

The statement read in part, “Nigeria has taken a giant leap forward in the global data race with the assent to Nigeria Data Protection Act by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Act was signed on the 12th of June 2023.

“The NDPB, pursuant to the express provisions of the new act, has transmuted into a full-fledged commission and it is mandated to among others:

(a) regulate the deployment of technological and organisational measures to enhance personal data protection;

(b) foster the development of personal data protection technologies, in accordance with recognised international best practices and applicable international law;

conduct investigations into any violation of a requirement under the Act;

(c) impose penalties in respect of any violation of the provisions of the Act or subsidiary legislation made thereof;

(d) where necessary, accredit, license, and register suitable persons to provide data protection compliance services;

(e) issue regulations, rules, directives and guidance under the Act; and

(f) register data controllers and data processors of major importance.”