Tinubu Shows Appreciation For Congratulatory Messages

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has shown appreciation over the congratulatory messages he has been getting from home and abroad.

Since being declared as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu has been getting celebrated for the feat.

The celebration of the former governor of Lagos State, who won the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, has been coming from African and World leaders.

Showing appreciation, he wrote, “I deeply appreciate the congratulatory messages that have come in from friends and well-wishers from home and abroad. The messages of goodwill and solidarity have been so overwhelming for me to mention you all by name.

“I am particularly grateful to many world leaders from our African neighbours, our friends in The Commonwealth, and from the other parts of the world who welcomed my election with heartwarming messages.

“This a good time to believe in the Nigerian dream; a good time to believe in our renewed hope. The Nigerian eagle shall fly high.”