Tinubu, Shettima Ticket A Masterstroke, Says Gov Yahaya

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya says the choice of former Governor of Borno State, Sen Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC is a masterstroke and the right decision that will facilitate the party’s smooth sailing to victory in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Governor Inuwa, while reacting to the development noted that as a committed and loyal party man, Sen. Shettima is a great asset to the ruling party and will add immeasurable value to the APC presidential ticket.

He said, “Asiwaju will not have made a better choice. The former Borno State Governor is a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous and cosmopolitan leader who has succeeded in building bridges, reputation and friendships across the country; and I believe he has the capacity, acumen and political sagacity to deputise the Jagaban.”

While congratulating the one time Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors Forum, Inuwa expressed confidence that with his background as former lecturer, banker, agricultural economist, ex-governor and parliamentarian with visionary and patriotic ideologies, Shettima will be a ’round peg in a round hole’ as a vice president.

Governor Inuwa noted that: “the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket is an excellent combination that has already given APC an upper hand and set the opposition off- balance as we approach the elections.”

He reassured of his personal commitment and support of the APC in Gombe State to the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket as well as victory for the party in 2023, emphasizing that “Gombe is a strong APC base and we shall deploy our political arsenals to ensure sweeping victory for our great party at all levels.”