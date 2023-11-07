Tinubu, Shettima Should Resign So Akpabio Can Conduct Elections – Baba-Ahmed

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the presidential running mate of the Labour Party (LP), has stirred controversy by demanding the resignation of President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima. Baba-Ahmed’s call for their departure stems from his belief that they were fraudulently sworn in after the 2023 presidential election.

During an interview on Arise Television, Baba-Ahmed firmly asserted that the LP would not collaborate with what he deems an illegitimate government. He went further to suggest that Senate President Godswill Akpabio should oversee another presidential election after the resignations of Tinubu and Shettima.

In his own words, “Can Tinubu and Shettima just resign and let the Senate President conduct another election? They were fraudulently sworn in, and we will not work with an illegitimate government. If it is not constitutional, we are not touching it.”

This declaration comes in the wake of a press conference held by the LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who accused both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Supreme Court of incompetence in their handling of election matters. The LP appears to be doubling down on its stance against what it perceives as electoral irregularities and improprieties.

Baba-Ahmed’s call for the resignations of two prominent political figures adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing political discourse. It underscores the division and mistrust that have been festering in the political landscape, raising questions about the path forward for Nigerian politics in the coming years.

As the debate continues, the implications of these demands on the political landscape and the upcoming elections remain to be seen.