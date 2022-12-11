Tinubu-Shettima: Kano Pillars Legends Hold Super Eagles Legends

Super Eagles Legends Saturday faced Kano Pillars Legends as National Campaign Tour for Tinubu-Shettima kicked off in Kano.

The friendly match ended 1:1.

The football match was organized in support of Tinubu-Shettima 2023 Presidential Project and similar matches will hold across the country.

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Kano state governor, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and his deputy and APC governorship candidate in Kano, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna attended the event.