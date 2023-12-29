Tinubu, Shettima Bag Traditional Titles in Abia

President Bola Tinubu has been conferred the traditional title of Omeziri Igbo 1 at the grand civic reception for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, held on Friday.

This heralds the unveiling of the Peace in the South East Project in Bende, Abia state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who received the title on behalf of the President, was also conferred with the traditional title of Enyioma Ndigbo by the Chairman of the Abia state Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Mbah.

Dignitaries present at the event included Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Deputy Governor of Anambra State Gilbert Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senator Osita Izunaso, Kano State APC Governorship Candidate, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Henry Ikoh, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Highness, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Highness, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Senator Rochas Okorocha, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Former Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, and many others.