Tinubu Sends Condolences to Flood-stricken Libya

In the wake of the destructive impact of Storm Daniel and subsequent flooding wreaking havoc in eastern Libya, President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest condolences and unwavering support for the Libyan government and its citizens.

Tinubu extended his sympathies to all families who suffered the loss of their loved ones during this monumental disaster. He also conveyed his best wishes for a swift recovery to those who have been injured in this tragic incident.

Emphasizing Nigeria’s enduring solidarity with Libya, Tinubu revealed that the heartbreaking loss of lives, homes, livelihoods, and essential infrastructure is a shared sorrow that strengthens the bonds between the people of both nations.

“Nigeria is ready to provide all necessary support to assist the Libyan people in overcoming this harrowing tragedy,” Tinubu said in a statement signed by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.