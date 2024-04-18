Tinubu Selected Northerners for Key Government Roles – Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, disclosed on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu deliberately chose individuals from the North to hold crucial positions in his administration.

Ribadu emphasized that Tinubu’s strategic move aims to address pertinent issues in the northern region effectively.

He spoke in Sokoto, “At the time Tinubu was forming this government, he said the North was very dear to his heart and that he would do everything to address its challenges.

“This is why he appointed northerners into key offices. He handed over security and defence to the North. He gave us both ministers for Agriculture and Education.

“He also gave us Minister of Health and Foreign Affairs in his quest to turn around the fortunes of the region.

“He gave us chance. Now the rest is on us, the northerners. Let’s put our differences aside and work for the betterment of our region and Nigeria.”