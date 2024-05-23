Tinubu Seeks Stronger Regional Economic Ties for African Development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the bolstering of regional economic communities to foster integration and trade among African nations, aiming to enhance democracy and spur development across the continent.

Speaking at the Summit on the State of Democracy in Africa in Abuja, President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s lessons from its past, asserting that the remedy for poor democratic governance is the expansion of democracy.

The president emphasized the need to revitalize sub-regional blocs such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the East African Community (EAC), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). These entities, he suggested, are crucial for promoting intra-African trade, economic growth, and job creation.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the summit, President Tinubu remarked, “The immense potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can only be maximally realized when there is concrete economic integration and collaboration at the different sub-regional levels.”

The call for strengthened regional ties comes as African nations seek to harness the benefits of the AfCFTA, which aims to create a single continental market for goods and services, thereby boosting trade and investment.

President Tinubu’s address underscores the importance of collective efforts in addressing economic challenges and advancing democratic principles across Africa. By enhancing regional cooperation, African nations can leverage shared resources and strategies to achieve sustainable development and stability.

The summit in Abuja brought together leaders and policymakers from across the continent, reflecting a unified commitment to deepening regional partnerships and reinforcing the foundations of democracy and economic progress in Africa. Further discussions are anticipated to solidify these initiatives and pave the way for future collaborative endeavors.