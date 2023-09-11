Tinubu Secures End to Visa Ban on Nigeria by UAE

President Bola Tinubu and President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have officially concluded a historic agreement during their meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The primary outcome of this momentous accord is the immediate cessation of the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers, marking a significant turning point in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Moreover, as part of this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines will promptly resume their flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, effectively ending the travel disruptions caused by the ban.

Crucially, this swift resumption of flight activities does not entail any immediate financial obligations on the part of the Nigerian government. This diplomatic achievement underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering cooperation and enhancing their economic and cultural ties.

In recognition of President Tinubu’s fervent commitment to economic development diplomacy, the summit also resulted in an agreed framework for substantial investments in Nigeria by the investment arms of the UAE government. These investments, amounting to several billion U.S. dollars, will span across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture, and various others. This infusion of capital is expected to stimulate economic growth and development within Nigeria and bolster the nation’s global economic standing.

Additionally, President Tinubu successfully negotiated a joint foreign exchange liquidity program between the two governments, which is set to be unveiled in detail in the coming weeks. This initiative promises to further strengthen economic ties and bolster financial stability between Nigeria and the UAE.

In conclusion, President Tinubu commended President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering friendship and steadfast commitment to resetting and enhancing relations between the two influential countries. This historic summit marks a turning point in bilateral relations, paving the way for a new era of cooperation and prosperity between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.