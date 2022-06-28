Tinubu Salutes Fashola On 59th Birthday

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) on his 59th birthday.

Tinubu saluted Fashola for his outstanding public service record as Governor of Lagos State and on his current job as a minister of the Federal Republic.

“I specially congratulate the Honourable Minister, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), for celebrating another birthday on earth. It is particularly inspiring that he is still waxing stronger in the service of our country. Before his current national assignment, he had demonstrated his special talent as a leader, manager and outstanding public administrator as Governor of Lagos State.

“It is worthy of praise that since he joined the Federal cabinet, the former governor of Lagos State has brought the same energy, creativity and uncommon passion to his job and Nigerians can see the results in the infrastructural revolution of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“On this occasion of his 59th birthday, I join his family, friends and admirers to wish him more grace and success in good health.”