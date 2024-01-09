Tinubu Sacks FCCPC, BPE Bosses

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Mr. Babatunde Irukera as the EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh as Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

This was in conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions.

The two dismissed Chief Executives have been directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

Their sacking was with immediate effect.