Tinubu Right Man To Lead Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the right man to lead Nigeria.

He said the former governor of Lagos State had his full support I. The quest to succeed him as President.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said, “We strongly believe that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will safeguard and improve on this democratic achievement and legacy. He is the right candidate for Nigeria’s aspiration because he is the APC’s candidate and under the continued stewardship of our party, Nigeria can achieve greatness and fulfil its destiny in Africa and the world.

“The high point of this extraordinary convention of our party was the energy of the presidential aspirants and it is from amongst them that we have chosen the most popular leader.”

Tinubu got 1,271 votes at the party’s primary to defeat his closest rival Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, who garnered 316.

He will face candidates of other political parties including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.