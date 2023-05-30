Tinubu Removed Fuel Subsidy Without Consultation – Labour Party

The Labour Party, in a statement on Tuesday, said it has been confronted with the stark reality that less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu took over the reins of power, Nigerians woke up to see the pump price of petrol shot up to N600 per litre and N750 per litre in the black market. The hike is arising from the immediate removal of subsidy on petrol as announced by the new administration.

The party lamented that queues are back again at filling stations and Nigerians are beginning to keep vigils in the filling station to get petrol.

The LP said the announcement by Tinubu has led to commercial transporters hiking their trip fares across the country, while product hawkers are once more the king of the jungle.

The party’s statement was signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

The statement continued, “This scenario easily reminds one of the story of a certain Pharaoh who on assumption of throne empowered his task-masters to tripled the daily tasks of the Jews. What a way to announce once emergence as the sheriff in town. President Tinubu’s first executive proclamation was such that it is purposed to inflict pains on Nigerians.

“Labour Party while campaigning in the last election also proposed ending the subsidy regime however, on the condition that necessary policies and actions would have to be in-situ. Labour Party also insists that the subsidy removal will be gradual and must be done with stakeholders input having in mind that a number of refineries will be re-calibrated to near optimal functionality.

“The removal of subsidy by a presidential fiat as witnessed yesterday was not only shocking but practically took every Nigerian by surprise. Reason we advice Nigerians to brace up for more rude shocks and surprises in the days ahead.

“Labour is therefore condemning the unilateral decision by President Tinubu who without any form of consultation with the stakeholders particularly, the Labour unions removed the subsidy on petroleum and has instantly pushed Nigerians further into hardship.

“Labour Party has observed with pains that some of the petrol stations operators simply shut their filling stations and depot owners also shut their operations. They have also argued that no clarification was given on the execution of the policy. We are therefore calling on the government to quickly reevaluate the policy, and come up with a more practical plans to remove the subsidy in such a way as not to jeopardize the peace of the nation.

“We are also calling on the various unions, social activists and Nigerians in general to be watchful and ensure that democracy is not derailed by whatever means and guise.”