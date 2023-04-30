Tinubu Receives Borno Governor Zulum

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday evening received Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, in Lagos.

Zulum paid a courtesy visit to the President-elect to show solidarity, respect, obedience and to wish him the very best ahead of the May 29 presidential inauguration.

Governor Zulum (pictured in dark blue agbada) was accompanied during the visit by a famous grassroots politician and an elder in the Borno APC, Malam Musa Inuwa Kubo (pictured in white).

Kubo was once speaker and deputy speaker of Borno State House of Assembly and he currently chairs Borno State’s Mega Farm Project under the Zulum administration.